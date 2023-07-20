Dalbec (wrist) has returned to action for Triple-A Worcester.
Dalbec was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in late June and missed some time. The infielder returned to action July 5 and is 13-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over 10 games. That includes Wednesday's win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in which he started a 5-4-3 triple play.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Hurts wrist, not playing•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Sent back to Worcester•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Limited opportunity in Boston•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Launches two homers•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Hitting, but no room in MLB•