Dalbec (wrist) has returned to action for Triple-A Worcester.

Dalbec was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in late June and missed some time. The infielder returned to action July 5 and is 13-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over 10 games. That includes Wednesday's win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in which he started a 5-4-3 triple play.