Dalbec (hamstring) is batting eighth and playing first base in Saturday's game against the Athletics, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After missing three consecutive games with hamstring tightness, Dalbec, who's hit .273 against lefties this season, returns to face southpaw Cole Irvin. Though his .218 average in 2021 is nothing special, Dalbec has hit .315 with four homers and 10 RBI in his last 15 games.