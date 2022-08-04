Dalbec is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Even with southpaw Kris Bubic taking the hill for Kansas City, the Red Sox won't find room in the lineup for the righty-hitting Dalbec, who started each of the past 12 games at either third base or first base. Dalbec's path to playing time at the hot corner closed Tuesday when Rafael Devers was reinstated from the injured, and Dalbec won't have a regular spot in the lineup at first base either with Eric Hosmer (neck) having been cleared to make his team debut Thursday after being acquired from the Padres earlier in the week. The lefty-hitting Hosmer also has a stronger track record against left-handed pitching at the big-league level than Franchy Cordero did prior to being demoted to Triple-A Worcester, so Dalbec may not even be in line for a short-side platoon role moving forward.