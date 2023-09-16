Dalbec was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Dalbec hit a lopsided .232/.298/.456 over his first three big-league seasons, good for a league-average 100 wRC+. He's only received 14 plate appearances at the MLB level this season, striking out in eight of them. He owns a .938 OPS and 33 homers for Triple-A Worcester, but he still struck out 34.3 percent of the time, so it's unlikely his big-league numbers will be significantly better going forward. He could make a handful of starts down the stretch in the absence of Triston Casas (shoulder), though the Red Sox could also play Justin Turner at first base.
