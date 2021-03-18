site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Bashes second spring granny
RotoWire Staff
Dalbec hit a grand slam in his lone at-bat in Wednesday's spring game against the Twins.
Dalbec's power has been on full display this spring. The first baseman has five home runs and 12 RBI in 27 spring at-bats.
