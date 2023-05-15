site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-bobby-dalbec-being-shopped | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Being shopped
By
RotoWire Staff
May 15, 2023
at
8:20 am ET
•
1 min read
The
Red Sox are actively shopping Dalbec, Peter Gammons reports.
Gammons reported two National League executives as the source of his intel. Dalbec does not have a path to a regular role with Boston, but both execs believe Dalbec can harness his power and play everyday at third base.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/14/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
04/13/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
04/12/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read