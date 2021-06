Dalbec went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Royals.

The 25-year-old slugger capped his big day by taking Jackson Kowar deep in the ninth inning for a two-run shot. Dalbec has nine homers on the year, but four of them have come in his last 12 games.