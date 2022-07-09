Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 12-5 loss to the Yankees.

His fourth-inning blast off Nestor Cortes was Dalbec's first homer in nearly a month, snapping an 18-game drought in which he's gone 10-for-44 (.227) with only one double and two RBI. The 27-year-old has started just four of the last 10 games for Boston, and his .210/.289/.340 slash line on the season with six homers and a paltry 19 RBI through 74 contests don't make a compelling case for a bigger role.