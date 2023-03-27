The Red Sox optioned Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Dalbec's demotion likely confirms that Yu Chang has secured the final bench spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster as a utility infielder. Though he's long intrigued with his power potential, Dalbec's high strikeout rates and career-long struggles against right-handed pitching make it difficult to envision the 27-year-old serving as anything more than a short-side platoon man over the long haul.