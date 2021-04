Dalbec went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI during Tuesday's 4-2 win at Minnesota.

The 25-year-old delivered RBI doubles during the fifth and eighth innings to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead for Boston. Dalbec is 5-for-28 with three doubles, three RBI and 10 strikeouts through eight games this season.