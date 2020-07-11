Dalbec (illness) was cleared to return to practice Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
A positive COVID-19 test had kept Dalbec away from his teammates thus far, but he returned to work out with the team's second group at Boston College on Saturday. He's expected to join the big-league squad at Fenway Park on Sunday. He's played just 30 games at the Triple-A level and didn't dominate there for Pawtucket last season, hitting .257/.301/.478, so he's unlikely to fill a major role in Boston this year.
