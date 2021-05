Dalbec went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs during Saturday's 9-0 win against the Angels.

The 25-year-old now has three straight games with two RBI and has driven in 11 runs in his past seven contests. Dalbec is 9-for-25 with three homers and three doubles during that stretch as he's heated up after a tough start to the season.