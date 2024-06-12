Dalbec will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Dalbec will stay in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, making his second start at first base during that stretch while the lefty-hitting Dominic Smith hits the bench against Phillies southpaw Cristopher Sanchez. Though Dalbec had also recently picked up starts at third base and in right field, he likely won't see many more opportunities at those positions moving forward after Masataka Yoshida returned from the injured list Tuesday and after Tyler O'Neill (knee) rejoined the lineup Wednesday following a three-game absence. Instead, Dalbec looks like he'll be stuck in the short side of a platoon with Smith.