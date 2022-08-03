Dalbec's status as an everyday player for the Red Sox is expected to come to an end soon after manager Alex Cora said that Eric Hosmer (neck) will "play a lot" following his acquisition from the Padres on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Dalbec started Tuesday and and went 1-for-2 with walk in a win over the Astros. However, once Hosmer is ready to join the active roster, expect to see less of Dalbec, who should see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching moving forward.