Dalbec went 1-for-4 with an RBI-triple and scored a run in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

A nine-inning pitchers' duel, which included nine no-hit innings by Tampa Bay, turned wild in the 10th. Dalbec delivered the game's first run and scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning, but the Rays came back in the bottom half of the frame. Dalbec's season is starting like 2021; he's 8-for-48 (.167) with one home run, two RBI and a .523 OPS.