Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Dalbec has hit safely in three straight contests since an off-day Friday, which came after a 2-for-15 stretch that included 10 strikeouts. He's 5-for-10 with a home run and three RBI in his mini-streak. Dalbec has 10 extra-base hits among his 18 hits this season, giving the rookie a .375 ISO.