Dalbec started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Angels.

Dalbec filled in for a resting Rafael Devers against lefty Reid Detmers and delivered Alex Verdugo from first base with a sixth-inning double. It was encouraging that the hit came against a righty (reliever Jimmy Herget), which has been the source of many of Dalbec's failings and resulted in him being on the short side of a platoon at first base. He's picked it up at the plate recently, posting a .286/.359/.514 slash line with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 12 contests, but that comes mostly in favorable matchups.