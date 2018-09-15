The Red Sox announced Dalbec as the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in their minor-league system, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Dalbec's risen the organization's prospect ranks after the Red Sox traded away their more elite prospects the last couple of years and is known for his power. He swatted 32 home runs, 35 doubles, three triples and 109 RBI over 129 games between High-A Salem (100 games) and Double-A Portland (29).