Dalbec entered Saturday's game after Eric Hosmer was removed due to back pain. He went 0-for-2 in a 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Dalbec already marginal playing time took a hit since Hosmer's arrival in Boston. Since Hosmer joined the Red Sox, he's had 45 plate appearances compared to Dalbec's 19. It's uncertain how long Hosmer will be impacted by the injury, but Dalbec will benefit from an uptick in playing time in the short-term.