Dalbec went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over Seattle.

Per usual these days, Dalbec was not in the starting lineup against a righty, but he entered after Alex Verdugo was removed with flu-like symptoms. Franchy Cordero shifted from first base to left field, while Dalbec took Cordero's spot. The Red Sox will learn more about Verdugo's status and were uncertain as to his availability Sunday, so Dalbec could slot in against right-hander Logan Gilbert.