Dalbec is not projected to make the Opening Day roster in the latest roster projection from Ian Browne of MLB.com.

While the Red Sox have exposed Dalbec to the outfield, he had been expected to back up Triston Casas at first base. That all changed when Boston inked C.J. Cron to a minor-league deal with an invite to camp Friday. If Cron passes a physical, he could serve as the right-handed complement to Casas.