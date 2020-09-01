Dalbec started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Braves.

Dalbec followed up Sunday's MLB debut, when he homered in his first plate appearance, with a four-strikeout night. That aligns with his minor-league track record as a productive home-run hitter with high strikeout totals. The rookie will be challenged by MLB pitching in September, but the Red Sox are going to give Dalbec regular at-bats in preparation for what is expected to be an everyday role in 2021.