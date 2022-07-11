Dalbec will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Dalbec will stick in the lineup for the fourth game in a row and should play regularly against both left- and right-handed pitching until Rafael Devers (back) is ready to rejoin the lineup. Even if Devers is able to put an end to his three-game absence Tuesday, he may serve as a designated hitter, as manager Alex Cora suggested that he wants to be cautious with the 25-year-old's usage on the Tropicana Field turf. If Devers ends up returning as a DH in Tampa Bay, Dalbec could still pick up a few more starts at third base before the All-Star break.