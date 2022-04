Dalbec is getting his first start of the season at third base Thursday, hitting fifth against the Blue Jays.

With J.D. Martinez (groin) out of the lineup, Rafael Devers will get a start at DH, opening up the hot corner for Dalbec. While Devers is healthy, Dalbec's starts at third base will likely be rare, but it's worth noting that the Red Sox are still willing to deploy him at the hot corner, at least on occasion.