Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Guardians.

Dalbec hit two-run blasts in the second and sixth innings and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The 27-year-old did all of his damage against Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. With five homers in 19 games in July, the power is not the question with Dalbec. He's also hit safely in only four of his last 14 games. The infielder owns a .206/.279/.370 slash line with 10 long balls, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases through 272 plate appearances.