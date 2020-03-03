Play

Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.

Dalbec, who is near the top of Boston's prospect list and could be its best power-hitting prospect, launched his first spring training homer. He's expected to open the season at Triple-A Pawtucket but could join the parent club should injuries hit at first or third base.

