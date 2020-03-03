Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Hits first spring HR
Dalbec went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's spring game against the Tigers.
Dalbec, who is near the top of Boston's prospect list and could be its best power-hitting prospect, launched his first spring training homer. He's expected to open the season at Triple-A Pawtucket but could join the parent club should injuries hit at first or third base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Sets goal for MLB•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Promotion not expected•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Homers in third straight game•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Time in big-league camp ends•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...