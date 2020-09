Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Friday's 11-1 loss to the Rays.

Dalbec was chasing MLB history, trying to become the first rookie to hit home runs in six consecutive games, but his streak ended at five. The good news is that he's hit in six straight, going 9-for-21 with eight RBI. That's turned around a rough start to his career when he went 2-for-18 with a 57.9 K% over his first five contests.