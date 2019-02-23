Dalbec hit a home run in the second inning of Friday's 6-0 spring victory over Northeastern University.

The Red Sox kicked off spring competition Friday with their traditional game against a Boston-area college. Dalbec slammed the first pitch he saw over the fence in center field. The 23-year-old is Boston's highest-placed power prospect after launching 32 big flies last year between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. He's expected to open the season at Portland,

