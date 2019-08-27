Dalbec went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in Triple-A Pawtucket's 7-4 loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dalbec left the yard for the third game in a row, with his sixth Triple-A home run -- and 26th overall on the season -- coming off the Yankees' top pitching prospect, Deivi Garcia. The 24-year-old third baseman hasn't sacrificed much power while trimming his strikeout rate by a healthy margin in 2019, a development that may give him a shot at earning a promotion to the Red Sox in September.

