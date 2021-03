Dalbec started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against Minnesota.

Dalbec should be Boston's primary first baseman in 2021 following a season in which he slugged .600 (.337 ISO) with eight home runs over 80 at-bats. There's a lot of swing-and-miss to him (42.4 K%), but Dalbec's power numbers have been exemplary in the minors.