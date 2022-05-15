Dalbec started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over Texas.

Since Franchy Cordero was called up two weeks ago, Dalbec has sat against right-handed starters, but he was in the lineup Saturday against Glenn Otto while Cordero covered left field for the injured Alex Verdugo (foot). Dalbec hasn't hit pitchers of either hand very well in 2022. He had similar issues last season before getting hot over August and September. The Red Sox had thought Dalbec turned a corner then, but the struggles continued this year.