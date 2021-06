Dalbec went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Dalbec's second-inning blast, his 10th, snapped an 0-for-15 skid, a stretch that included 10 strikeouts. He remains Boston's primary first baseman, but his .685 OPS and 37.6 percent strikeout rate leaves him susceptible to losing at-bats to Michael Chavis or Danny Santana.