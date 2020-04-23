Dalbec may permanently shift from third to first base in 2020 while at Triple-A Pawtucket, Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com reports.

Dalbec still projects as an above-average third baseman defensively with a plus arm, but he is blocked in the majors by Rafael Devers. As such, the Red Sox began a transition to first base last season, when Dalbec played the new position 11 times in 28 games after a promotion to Pawtucket. During spring training, he played third base in six of his first seven appearances, then appeared at first base in his final four games prior to being optioned. Dalbec's offensive profile improved in 2019, when he maintained his power stroke (27 home runs) while dropping his strikeout rate from 32.6 to 24.6 percent.