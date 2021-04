Dalbec went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Dalbec's contact issues have been prevalent early in 2021, but he managed to plate a run with a ninth-inning force out. With one out and men at the corners, he hit a grounder to short and beat the double-play throw from second base, allowing Marwin Gonzalez to score from third, sending the game into extra frames. Dalbec is 2-for-21 with nine strikeouts and a contact rate hovering around 50 percent.