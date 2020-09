Dalbec started at first base Thursday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in a 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

Dalbec started four of five games since the Red Sox called him up from the alternate camp. As someone that could be the primary starter at first base in 2021, it makes sense Dalbec will see regular plate appearances. However, that doesn't mean they will be good plate appearances. Dalbec is hitless in his last 11 at-bats and has struck out 10 times in 15 at-bats.