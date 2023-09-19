Dalbec started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 win over Texas.

Dalbec made a second consecutive start at first base in place of the injured Triston Casas (shoulder), who it was learned Monday is likely done for the season, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Dalbec is 3-for-8 in two games since being called up following Casas' placement on the injured list.