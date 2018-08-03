Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Moves up to Double-A
Dalbec was called up to Double-A Portland on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Dalbec was mashing the ball with High-A Salem this year, slashing .256/.372/.573 with 26 home runs and 85 RBI across 100 games. He will get his first opportunity at the Double-A level following this promotion and will need to cut down on a 31 percent strikeout rate that plagued him during his time in Salem.
