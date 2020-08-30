The Red Sox recalled Dalbec from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston has yet to reveal its starting nine for the series finale, but Dalbec is expected to enter the lineup at first base as a replacement for Mitch Moreland, who was traded to the Padres. The 25-year-old will likely handle a full-time role for the rest of the season as the 11-22 Red Sox take a longer look at some younger prospects in a rebuilding season. Dalbec offers plus power from the right side of the plate, but he may be a liability in the batting-average category in his initial exposure to big-league pitching.