Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dalbec is out of the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Dalbec started the past five games and will head to the bench after striking out nine times in his past 11 plate appearances. Michael Chavis will start at first base and bat leadoff in his place.
