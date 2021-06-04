site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dalbec is out of the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Dalbec is 2-for-23 with 15 strikeouts over his past eight games and will head to the bench Friday. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first base in the series opener at New York.
