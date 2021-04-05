Dalbec isn't starting Monday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Dalbec went hitless with one walk and five strikeouts in 11 plate appearances to begin the season, and he'll get a day off for the series opener against Tampa Bay. Marwin Gonzalez will step in at first base Monday, batting seventh.
