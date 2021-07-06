Dalbec isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Dalbec started each of the last three games after returning from a hamstring injury, and he went 2-for-10 with four strikeouts. Danny Santana will take his place at first base and bat eighth.
