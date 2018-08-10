Dalbec went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs Thursday in Double-A Portland's 10-9 win over Erie.

Dalbec has made just six appearances at the Double-A level, but he already has a pair of two-homer games to his name. After slugging 26 long balls for High-A Salem earlier in the campaign, Dalbec became the second player in the minors to reach the 30-homer plateau this season. The third baseman shouldn't have much trouble delivering ample power production in the upper minors, but his swing-and-miss tendencies could prevent him from emerging as a viable everyday player in the big leagues. The 23-year-old has struck out in 31.3 percent of his plate appearances between the two levels in 2018.

