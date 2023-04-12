Dalbec started at first base and went 1-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rays.

The Red Sox held primary first baseman Triston Casas on the bench, giving Dalbec his first start since being called up from Triple-A Worcester after Boston placed Adam Duvall (wrist) on the injured list. The Red Sox opted to call up Dalbec instead of center fielder Jarren Duran, because they are projected to face several lefties in the coming week and felt Dalbec's right-handed bat was a better offensive fit. At this time, first base is not considered a platoon, although Casas, much like Dalbec the last two seasons, is off to a slow start. He's batting .161 after two hitless at-bats off the bench Tuesday. The Red Sox will see right-hander Taj Bradley on Wednesday, so expect Casas back in the lineup. After Wednesday, Boston is projected to see four consecutive lefties, which means potential starts for Dalbec. At some point next week, the team could replace Dalbec with the lefty-hitting Duran, who could be part of the rotation replacing Duvall in the field.