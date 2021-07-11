Dalbec is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Dalbec had a hitless, three-strikeout game Saturday, lowering his average to .273 in the last ten contests. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first base and bat eighth in the final game before the break.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Back in action Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Officially not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Saturday return expected•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Remains sidelined•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Dealing with hamstring tightness•