Dalbec was one of five players optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dalbec was thought to have a chance at cracking the big-league roster, possibly as depth at first base, but he will instead open the season in the minors. The return of Mitch Moreland from a knee injury sealed Dalbec's fate. Moreland and Michael Chavis will share first base.