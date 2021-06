Dalbec went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 12-8 win over Houston.

Dalbec capped off Boston's five-run sixth inning by lasering a double off the Green Monster that drove home two. The slumping first baseman, who has lost at-bats to Danny Santana, is just 5-for-43 over the last 13 games, dropping his batting average to .192. The bright side for Dalbec, and those deploying him in fantasy lineups, is that Santana is also slumping, so there's no clear choice at first base.