Dalbec (finger) will start at first base and bat eighth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League against Atlanta, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Dalbec had sat out the past couple of days with a sore right index finger, but his return to the lineup for the Red Sox's spring finale suggests he'll head into Opening Day at full health. The 25-year-old has put together a big spring, slashing .311/.392/.822 with seven home runs and a stolen base across 45 at-bats. While Dalbec at least appears to be locked into a strong-side platoon role at first base, he's expected to bat in the bottom third of the lineup in most games to begin the season.