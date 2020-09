Dalbec went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Dalbec hit the third Red Sox homer of the second inning, a line-drive that just cleared the Green Monster and barely stayed fair. He later got aboard with a single and scored on a Rafael Devers double in the fourth. Dalbec now has two homers among his three major-league hits. He's up to three RBI and three runs scored in six games.