Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Promoted to Triple-A
Dalbec was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
The 24-year-old third baseman hit .234/.371/.454 with 20 home runs and a 110:68 K:BB in 439 plate appearances at Double-A. While he will probably never hit for a very high average, his power, walk rate and quality defense give him a chance to be a regular at some point next year for Boston. He slots into the No. 6 spot in the PawSox lineup.
