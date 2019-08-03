Dalbec was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

The 24-year-old third baseman hit .234/.371/.454 with 20 home runs and a 110:68 K:BB in 439 plate appearances at Double-A. While he will probably never hit for a very high average, his power, walk rate and quality defense give him a chance to be a regular at some point next year for Boston. He slots into the No. 6 spot in the PawSox lineup.

